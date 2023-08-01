A campaign that started as a way to help people cope with the pandemic by getting in touch with nature has bloomed beyond expectations.
The Nature Conservancy of Canada is promoting its fourth annual Big Backyard BioBlitz that will run for five days, from Aug. 3 to 7, coinciding with the long weekend.
The campaign encourages everyone to pull out their phones or tablets and document plant and animal species wherever they like in Canada. The results help biologists and other scientific experts track species, both native and invasive.
“The two things people recorded the most last year were monarch butterflies and barn swallows,” says Andrew Holland, a spokesperson for the non-profit organization. “Monarchs are listed as endangered, whereas barn swallows, a songbird, are found across Canada, in every province. So you never know what people will want to share. People can record whatever they like.”
And it’s a program that’s growing. Across the country, people submitted over 53,003 observations of various plants and animals last year, showing more than 5,320 different species. That’s 4,000 more species than the campaign recorded in 2021.
Nearly 1,100 people in Atlantic Canada participated in the last bioblitz, a community-science effort to document as many species as possible within a specific area and time.
The conservancy says observations can help scientists take stock of local biodiversity, track rare species and fight invasive ones. The organization will compile all the information gathered and share them with scientists and conservation planners, who can use the findings to develop better conservation strategies and restoration efforts.
“Most people have no idea of the varied life forms making their way in the world, literally, underfoot in our backyards," said Donald McAlpine, the New Brunswick Museum head of natural history. "From that perspective, this bioblitz program is a really important public educational tool. However, given a large number of observers, a program like this will also uncover species new to specific regions, particularly non-native species, but potentially also native ones.”
To join in the 2023 conservancy’s bioblitz, all people need is their smartphone, tablet or digital camera to take pictures or record the sounds of birds or other wildlife.
The conservancy encourages people to register at backyardbioblitz.ca. Once registered, participants will receive a step-by-step guide on how to participate, along with photography tips and information about species identification. Participants can also share their observations on social media using #NCCBioBlitz to be entered to win a conservancy prize pack.
“This is a great way to be a part of something big,” said Mark Frank, an official with the nature conservancy. “You can participate while sitting on your deck, strolling through your neighbourhood, while out paddling or on a weekend hike. By documenting the wild species that you see, including plants, birds, insects, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, lichen and fungi, you’re contributing to the protection of nature by helping conservation experts take stock of local biodiversity, track rare species and tackle invasive ones.”
The program started in the first summer of the pandemic in 2020, when health restrictions had only begun to be lifted.
“People had spent so much time in their homes in March, April and May 2020, following all the guidelines of the chief medical health officers in each province, telling people to stay away from others and keep close to home,” Holland said. “We started this to give people something positive to do. Instead of just doom-scrolling on their phones with all the negative news, we figured we could get people outdoors to clear their heads.”
It also helps generate good publicity for the conservancy, which is fighting rapid biodiversity loss and climate change through large-scale, permanent land conservation.
Since 1962, it has conserved and restored more than 15 million hectares or 37 million acres of important natural areas across the country.