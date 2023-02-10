NORTH HURON – A possible solution for the significant tax increase anticipated in North Huron was on the agenda at the Feb. 6 regular council meeting. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, councillors opted to defer the discussion to their next meeting.
Chris Townes, North Huron’s director of finance, was slated to provide council with reserve and reserve fund options for consideration and to provide recommendations for reducing the taxation impact of the 2023 budget through the use of reserves and identify any benefits.
Unfortunately, Townes was unable to attend due to an emergency.
CAO Dwayne Evans pulled one item from the report that required immediate attention: some supplementary environmental work at the new Riverside Apartment building site at the former trailer park in Wingham.
“At this time the recommendation is to defer the report… except for granting authorization to use up to a maximum of $15,000 from the Economic Development Reserve Fund to undertake and complete environmental work on the trailer site property,” said Evans.
Council voted in favour of the deferral and authorized the CAO’s recommendation.