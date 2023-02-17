NORTH HURON – Ruth Baxter, president of the Barn Dance Historical Society, sent a letter to North Huron council on Jan. 17 requesting confirmation that its 25th anniversary Barn Dance Jamboree and Campout event would not be affected by any decision made about the Blyth and District Community Centre in the budget discussion.
“The Barn Dance Historical Society has been planning its 25th annual and final Campout/Jamboree for several months now,” Baxter said.
The event is scheduled for May 26-28.
“We note in the Jan. 12, 2023, budget meeting agenda that you have received the CAO report for information and that you further ‘direct for the closure of Blyth & District Community Centre from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2023.’ We are enquiring what this will mean for our planned event.”
Baxter’s concerns were alleviated when councillors voted in favour of a motion to allow the event to proceed as planned and granted the requested exemption from the security provisions in the rental agreement for the event.
The Barn Dance Historical Society preserves the memories of the builders, musicians, and entertainers who were featured over the years on the CKNX Barn Dance and on the radio and TV shows – Serenade Ranch, Western Roundup, Circle 8 Ranch, Good Time Country, and others, which were broadcast from the CKNX facilities over the years.