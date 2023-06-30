If you’ve been to the Farmer’s Market on Saturdays, you have undoubtedly seen a woman raising funds to help children in Uganda.
Sharon Elizabeth Ninaber accepts donations to help buy food and medical supplies for impoverished children in Africa.
She is also assisting two different agencies in building schools.
“I’m not a missionary. I’m a hands-on advocate for these kids,” said Ninaber, who travels to Uganda annually to assist agencies in their quest to provide a safe environment and education to the youth, many of whom are orphans and vulnerable.
Since moving to Ridgetown last October, she said residents had opened their hearts to her benevolent ventures.
“Ridgetown has been so welcoming. It’s amazing,” said Ninaber.
Ninaber, a decorator and wedding organizer, wound up in Ridgetown thanks to friends with job opportunities after she had to downsize and leave Guelph.
“Ridgetown felt homey when I drove in, and when I saw the University of Guelph sign, I thought, ‘this feels familiar,’” she said, laughing.
Over the last couple of weeks, Ninaber hosted Jeslor Ssozi, who she has been supporting in his efforts to build a new school one hour north of Kampala in a place called Wobulenzi.
Ssozi came to Canada to personally meet and thank many major donors who have supported his crusade working with the kids of Kampala.
Ninaber said Ssozi came to Canada about $10,000 shy of his goal to finish the construction of the new school.
“A couple of Ridgetowners almost covered the whole $10,000,” she said.
Ninaber recently spoke at a church strawberry social, accompanied by Ssozi, and her presentation inspired two attendees, who wish to remain anonymous, to make large donations.
“Now these donations have him that much closer to completely finishing the new school,” she said.
Ssozi said he was 16 when he wound up homeless on the streets of Kampala.
He was three years old when his mother died, and his grandmother raised him. But when she died, the people who inherited the house kicked him out.
While on the streets, Ssozi met up with other homeless youth interested in learning English “so they could ask tourists for coins,” he said.
Ssozi began teaching these youngsters on the street before asking a woman if he could use her dilapidated building in a suburb of Kampala as a classroom and home for these children.
“These were orphans who had nowhere to go,” said Ssozi, who built a new roof for the building as a trade-off. “Six of them moved in with me, I taught English, and at night they would collect scraps of metal that were maybe enough to buy porridge to eat.”
Ssozi eventually met a teacher who helped him develop a curriculum and add more subjects for the growing student population.
“So from just a few kids learning a few words in English, we developed a program from nursery to primary (Grade 7) with a curriculum of mathematics, science, social studies and English,” Ssozi said.
More rooms had to be built to accommodate the growing number of students, which forced Ssozi to have to pay rent to the owner.
He went online seeking financial support to afford the monthly rent and provide food for the orphans and homeless who lived in the school building.
It was around 2018 when Ssozi came across Ninaber in a Facebook post about her own fundraising endeavours.
“I was reading comments she had written on some posts, so I sent her a message,” Ssozi said.
Ninaber was naturally a little leery receiving a Facebook message “from an African guy in Uganda,” fearing a scam.
“I’ve been to Africa, and I know there’s a language barrier, and in my mind, I thought this was maybe some guy wanting money, so I tried to ignore him,” she admitted. “But I felt a conviction like God was tapping me on the shoulder telling me that I must answer Jeslor, and even though I didn’t know him, and ask him if had any urgent needs.”
Ninaber said she followed God’s advice – and a beautiful partnership was forged.
“His English was perfect, and we started a conversation about his school and hopes,” she said.
Ninaber said she asked Ssozi if he had any urgent needs, as she said God instructed.
“He said, ‘Well, it’s funny you should ask because in two days, if I don’t have $50 US, they’re turning off the electricity to the school.’
“That was the answer to that prayer, so I sent him the 50 bucks.”
Before they met in person in 2019, Ninaber’s daughter, who was in Uganda with the Youth With A Mission, visited Ssozi.
“She spent a day there with her friends and said, ‘Jeslor’s amazing. There is so much love in that place. It’s like a little family,’” Ninaber said.
And since that first $50 donation, Ninaber has raised over $100,000 in donations to help Ssozi for FF (she raised money for Jeslor in 2018 and 2019 mainly).
FFL is currently on rented land outside of Kampala but owns 2 acres already (in a town called Busunju)…the school is almost half done and we are farming the land around it,” said Ninaber. “I would like to buy the 2 acres next to it that is currently for sale for $15k (I’m at about $4k in my fundraising efforts)”
The new school when complete will house upwards of 450 children from nursery to primary (Grade 7).
“Moving into the new place is going to open more opportunities to empower the youth,” Ssozi said. “We can teach the older kids skills – tailoring, craft making, hairdressing – so they can earn a living and support themselves.”
Ssozi, who is an electronic whiz and builds websites to help support the school, said teaching computer skills is another goal of his program.
While Ssozi is close to reaching his financial goal to build the school, Ninaber said she would continue to raise funds for ongoing operational expenses.
At the same time, she is helping a second school build in Kampala through the Friends For Life agency.
Like Ssozi’s journey, this school is currently in an unsafe, derelict building that houses about 50 students.
“We’re trying to raise money for two acres of land and start a building project and then acquire another two acres next door for farming,” Ninaber said.
She is inviting the residents of Ridgetown to help in any way they can.
“I’m still new in town, so I’m kind of shy going into businesses asking for money,” she admitted.
Ninaber said she would be happy to sit down with any group at a meeting or have a simple one-on-one conversation over a coffee.
While she doesn’t expect a $5,000 donation every time she makes an appearance, even the smallest donation can help make a difference.
“A five-dollar donation buys enough food for 15 meals,” she said.
Tax credits can be given to any donation of $50 or more.
She said when she sets up tables at functions, such as the weekly Farmer’s Market, people will see a jar clearly marked for donations to the children’s agencies.
She also sells merchandise she makes or purchases to pay for airfare and other out-of-pocket expenses to travel to Uganda, as she is not paid to make these trips.
Ninaber said she also appreciates other donations, such as cell phones and laptops in good working order, to take on her next trip to Uganda in September.
“My goal is to make everyone in Ridgetown aware of what’s happening and to join me, in one way or another, to help the kids in Uganda,” she said. “It’s a whole different world. You really can’t explain it until you go and meet the kids and see for yourself. You will fall in love with these kids.”
She said it’s sad that many kids are dying because they cannot get simple medicines that are so plentiful here.
“You see the situation over there, and you’re just really grateful for what we have here, and you realize that they need our help to get on their feet,” Ninaber said.
If anyone would like to make a financial or other donation, arrange for her to attend a church or community meeting or if anyone is interested in staging a fundraiser, she can be contacted by email at ffluganda3@gmail.com or by message on her Facebook page at Sharon Elizabeth Ninaber.
She said she does most of her fundraising on her Facebook page, where you can also view several posts and videos of the charitable work by herself and agencies in Uganda.
More information on her benevolent agencies can be found at www.sponsorachild.friendsforlifeug.org and www.trustfutureministries.org