Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge residents on the Rosslyn Village water system may have to continue to fetch bottled drinking water from the municipal office for quite some time as the municipality’s provincial government lobby to open the system’s north well is still ongoing.
Residents on the Rosslyn system have been receiving bottled water from the municipal office for drinking since the middle of March when it was detected by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit that the south well tested above the maximum allowable arsenic content number of .01 milligrams of arsenic per litre. The health unit issued a drinking water advisory after the finding on March 9.
Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis said talks with the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks are continuing in an effort to open Rosslyn Village’s north well, but they have to determine what kind of arsenic they are dealing with.
“At this time, there hasn’t been any change, it’s staying the way it is right now, but there’s still discussions going on between (the ministry), (Oliver Paipoonge’s well contractor) Aqua North Plumbing and Heating and (the Oliver Paipoonge) administration,” said Kloosterhuis.
She indicated everything to solve the problem is still on the table including purchasing a $285,000 filter system from Texas.
“They’re still talking, but right now it’s staying the way it is and we’re providing drinking water to the homes of those that are on the water system.
“The problem we’ve come across now and what we’re trying to determine is the kind of arsenic it is. There are different kinds, we know it’s natural, but there’s all different kinds of arsenic even naturally. You have to know which kind it is in order to treat it.
“They’re still looking at different methods of treating it, but at the same time, the (health unit) is working with specialists to try and determine what kind of arsenic it is.”
Rosslyn Village resident Mandy Almgren, whose household is hooked up to the affected water system, said the municipality’s attempt to open the north well again isn’t the solution.
“(Opening the north well) is not solving the issue because it’s not going to last,” Almgren said. “Just because they’re turning on that (north well) which has been closed down since 2018. That’s not going to get the arsenic out of there. They need to get that filter.
“That’s got to be their number one thing and if that doesn’t work, who knows what’s going to happen.
“If this is going to continue past two, three months and further on, (council) needs to do something about our bills because it’s ridiculous.”
Kloosterhuis said reductions in bills for the 32 households on the water system will not be taking place at this time.
“Not at this time, we haven’t (talked about a reduction in their bills or not billing them at all),” Kloosterhuis said. “They’re still able to use the water for showers, washing clothes, that type of thing. They just can’t drink it.”
Currently, the north well, which the municipality is lobbying to have opened earlier than the acceptable minimum six-month timeline of allowable water analysis, has had only four months of consecutive permissible readings under provincial regulations.
On the Watertoday.ca website regarding water advisories in Ontario, the unincorporated territory of Simcoe currently has a do not consume water advisory in place with Oliver Paipoonge not appearing on their list.
The province also has 67 boil water advisories currently involving First Nations communities, provincial parks, campgrounds, seniors’ homes and one hostel.
Rosslyn Village residents who are affected by the drinking water advisory can pick up 16 litres of water per household every second day from the municipal office.