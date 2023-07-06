The Town of Mattawa is moving the August water bill to September. Revenue Services Clerk Amy Leclerc noted that without the change, the current by-law could “put undue hardship on the ratepayers,” and “we feel that it’s important to change the final water billing to September.”
This past February, council adopted the 2023 water rates with a new by-law, and within that law, the water and wastewater bills for both flat rate bills and metered bills, both share the same deadline – August 31.
However, the final property tax bill is also issued in July. This one has two installment due dates, with the second falling on October 31, and the first installment landing squarely on, you guessed it, August 31.
So, council held a meeting on June 19 to figure something out, to avoid that double whammy municipal bill.
Now the property taxes will remain the same as always. Due dates too. However, that August bill for water and wastewater will now be due in September. For all the details on your pending municipal bills – and how to pay them – visit the Town of Mattawa’s website.
