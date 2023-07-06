COBALT - The winding streets of Cobalt were among topics discussed during a strategic planning session by Cobalt council.
Each councillor was asked to put forward ideas for improvements to the town.
Councillor Jim Starchuk, who was absent from the June 13 meeting, submitted his suggestions in writing, which were read out by Mayor Angela Adshead.
Starchuk's eye first settled on the location adjacent to St. Patrick School at the intersection of Lang Street and Ferland Avenue close to the northeast side of town where he would like to see a four-way stop sign.
He also proposed two three-way stop signs at the intersections of Lang Street and Argentite Street; and the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Galena Street. He observed that there is difficulty at those locations in seeing oncoming traffic due to hills and sharp turns.
Councillor Gary Hughes suggested a lit crosswalk should be installed adjacent to the school. He also envisioned there could be merit in looking into whether there might be funding sources for the project which would increase student safety.
The town has a 40 kilometre-per-hour speed limit along those streets, but Adshead stated that "we all know that there people who definitely don't go 40 through town."
Councillor Doug Wilcox expressed the view that installing three-way stops along the roads through the town would not be feasible, and added his view that there is value in maintaining traffic flow through the town.
Instead, he suggested making Argentite Street a one-way street going northward. Other traffic could merge out onto Silver Street from the north near the fire hall on Silver Street North.
"That solves the problem," he said.
The suggestions for pedestrian safety and traffic safety are being passed on to the public works superintendent for consideration.