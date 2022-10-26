SHERBROOKE – Thanks to a provincial amendment earlier this month, the chair of the Sherbrooke Restoration Commission will also become a member of the Nova Scotia Museum’s board of governors.
The move is designed to provide the provincial body with a “rural, locally-managed museum voice,” according to Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage spokesperson Mikaela Etchegary. “It is another step in our commitment to helping agencies, boards and commissions operate efficiently and effectively,” she said in an email.
The Sherbrooke Restoration Commission oversees planning and programs at the 53-acre Historic Sherbrooke Village, the largest museum in Nova Scotia, which depicts community life in a typical village from 1860 to the early 1900s. The commission is responsible for the museum’s use and administration of funds, budgets and operations and reports directly to the Nova Scotia Museum Board of Governors, which grants funding to the village.
Amendments to the Nova Scotia Museum Act were based on recommendations from a review of agencies, offices, and Crown corporations completed this summer, Etchegary noted.
“The Commission was specifically selected [for the board of governors] because of its unique relationship with government, as their members are appointed by government. Members of other museum boards are able to apply through ABCs for membership on the Nova Scotia Museum Board of Governors.”
Margaret Harpell, chair of the Sherbrooke Restoration Commission, was not available to comment by press time.
The new position takes effect on January 1, 2023.