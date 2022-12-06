Principal Jason Duchscherer of South Central High School gave an online presentation to the Prairie Rose Public Schools board last week, notably on consultation with students by the Town of Oyen on population retention.
The town is working hard to attract students and other professionals back into Oyen and asked the students what it would take for them to come back and live rurally.
A new 10-year strategic plan process is being undertaken by the town and officials wanted to gather input from all members of the community, from youth to seniors. Natalie Gibson, a consultant with InnoVisions and Associates, was hired to assist with the plan, although Gibson refers to it as strategic doing rather than planning.
Oyen is the hub in the region for heath, education, commerce, industry, recreation facilities and senior housing. The town has seen success and growth in industry and wishes to replicate it in other areas.
“We know that we currently have great schools and hospitals, which are necessary to maintain a community, and our vision is that we can enhance some of the programming to attract outside interest in our region,” stated chief administrative officer Debbie Ross by email.
Ultimately, the town hopes to have community members stepping up to move initiatives forward.
“It is important that we engage everyone to understand what the community’s needs and wants are,” Ross said. “Our best chance for success is if we understand what the issues and roadblocks are and then work collaboratively to find workable solutions to any barriers.”
Outgoing board chair Cathy Hogg was excited about the consultation and the goal of keeping kids in the community.
“I hope when you get answers to those questions you share them with all of us,” Hogg said. “Good on Oyen in being proactive and coming up with solutions.”
Ross closed her email by saying, “We look forward to working with Prairie Rose and the Oyen schools to find a way to ultimately grow and secure our schools and teachers, and ultimately provide a sound educational experience for our children in the Oyen district.”