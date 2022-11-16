TORONTO – Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy released the province’s latest fall economic update, with the fiscal deficit projected to be $7 billion with a pledge to keep a 5.7 cent per litre cut to the gas tax for a year longer. That cut was implemented after the June 2 election by the government and was set to expire at the end of the year. Instead, it will continue for another year.
Bethlenfalvy announced changes to an number of programs affecting fixed income individuals and those with disabilities.
Disabled people on the Ontario Disability Support Program will be allowed to keep more of the money they earn if they work. The monthly exemption will increase from $200 to $1,000 per month.
The Assistance for Children with Severe Disabilities program will be indexed to the annual inflation rate beginning in July 2023. Core allowances for the ODSP program will also be indexed to the annual inflation rate beginning in July 2023.
Starting in January 2023, the Guaranteed Annual Income System payment will double. That will be a maximum increase of almost $1,000 per person. The GAIS payment increase affects about 200,000 residents in the province.
More money is also pledged to the Skills Development Fund, property tax reductions for small businesses, and expanding the dual-credit program for secondary school students who enter the skilled trades or early childhood education fields.
“As we navigate these uncertain economic times, our government is enhancing its plan through new targeted measures that support families, seniors and small businesses,” the finance minister said.