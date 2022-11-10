If new member of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Wahiio Delisle has his way, the community will be able to break ground on a new multipurpose sportsplex in the next 18 to 24 months, he said, minutes after his first three hours as a Council Chief.
“My main priority would be on the sports and recreation project and I would like to see us break ground in the next two years,” Delisle said on Monday morning.
That project would include a hockey rink, lacrosse rink, a multipurpose surface (for soccer, or other field sports) and a pool, Delisle said.
“Ideally, we would break ground in my first mandate,” which has 18 months or so left on it, he added.
Before that can happen, however, Delisle has to wait on the results of a second upcoming byelection to replace Barton Goodleaf to find out what portfolio he’ll be handling.
“I have to wait a couple of weeks for the second byelection and at that point, it’s been indicated they’ll start shifting portfolios and letting us know what we’ll be handling,” he said.
Delisle grabbed 110 votes to win a three-way race in the byelection – held Saturday -- that included Stephen A. McComber in second with 82 and David A. Diabo third with 53 votes.
“It was really something. I’m still taking it all in, and I’m feeling the love from the community right now. It’s a great feeling,” Delisle said.
Speaking minutes after his first three hours at the MCK, he said it was exciting and a lot to take in all at once.
“Man, they are sophisticated. It is quite an operation. I met the other Chiefs and it was very well-organized and efficient,” Delisle said. “I’m really looking forward to it and I’m really looking forward to helping the community and serving the community – this is an honour.”
As for the work, it began as soon as he was sworn in at the MCK offices Monday morning.
“There’s a lot to learn and a lot to read over. I got to meet everyone and I can’t wait to get to work,” he said.