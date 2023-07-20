Dante Club members and volunteers gathered outside city hall to watch the raising of the Italian flag and kick off a cultural celebration.
This morning's (July 20) event is the beginning of the fifth Festa Italiana.
“The word’s gone out,” said Chris Loreto, an executive member of the Porcupine Dante Club. “Come out, and enjoy and eat up, because you can always eat more!”
This year the club has even more reason to celebrate as they officially open the newly renovated lounge space, in the club’s basement.
Festa Italiana will be running all weekend, with handmade foods, music and a car show on Sunday.
The celebration is a way to acknowledge the history of the Italian community in Timmins, said Loreto
“It’s a recognition of the Italian culture, the Italian community and the part we’ve played in the history of Timmins,” he said.
That partnership with the city is an important part of the city’s history, said Mayor Michelle Boileau.
“Italian culture is part of our heritage here in the City of Timmins,” said Boileau. “It’s nice to see such a strong group of volunteers that work so hard to preserve that and continue to celebrate that Italian heritage.”
The city’s work with the community has been part of the celebrations for years, said Loreto.
“The city has always been a good partner,” said Loretto. “Whether it’s through the BIA or granting us our patio extension, it’s just another good cultural event and they’ve always been great supporters.”
The new Salute Lounge is part of the bigger renovation plan for the Dante Club which included event spaces on the second floor and a refresh of the main hall.
The lounge renovations were funded by donations from Newmont Gold and funding from Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) program.
Festa Italiana will offer the whole community a chance to experience Italian culture, said Loreto.
“All the work the volunteers put in, and all the fresh baking and the fresh food is going to be fantastic,” he said.
Events throughout the weekend include:
More information is available on the Porcupine Dante Club website.