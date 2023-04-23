A proposal to remove a pledge of allegiance to King Charles III or give municipalities the choice to nix the statement as part of councillors’ oath of office was voted down at Peterborough County council’s regular meeting Wednesday — sparking a debate that divided members on the British monarchy’s current place and relevance in municipal politics.
Last month, council supported a resolution from the Municipality of Trent Lakes, asking the province to include an acknowledgment of the rights of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis people of Canada. The amendment would see new council members recognize Indigenous rights during swearing in ceremonies.
At the same time, Coun. Joe Taylor, mayor of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, suggested making further amendments to the oath. He proposed removing the pledge of allegiance to King Charles III — or to give municipalities the option of withdrawing the statement. Taylor’s suggestion was not approved. Council instead asked staff to craft a report on the proposition.
On Wednesday, the report was brought back to council, and Taylor revisited his desire to make a formal request to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
“I believe that the time has come to ask the provincial government to remove allegiance to King Charles III in our oath of office. At the very least, I think they should give us the choice,” said Taylor. “When I start out the term of office and I raise my hand and I swear to something that I don’t really believe in, I’m not off to a really good start,” said Taylor.
“I don’t believe it’s any longer relevant to be giving allegiance to King Charles III in the oath of office,” he continued, stressing he means no disrespect to the British monarchy. “I just don’t think it has any place in our goal in municipal government in the province of Ontario. I think it’s time.”
Coun. Carolyn Amyotte, deputy mayor of North Kawartha, was among council members who voiced their support for Taylor’s proposal.
“I certainly agree. I think it’s inappropriate. I think it does make sense and I certainly support (Taylor’s) suggestion to put this forward to make a change or give us an option that we could do something that personally makes sense and is honourable and appropriate,” Amyotte told council.
Coun. Lori Burtt, deputy mayor of Asphodel-Norwood Township, echoed those sentiments.
“When I took my oath last term, I was really surprised that we did an oath, at the time, to the Queen,” she said. “Quite frankly, when I make decisions, I make decisions based on our citizens and I make decisions based on the province and our country. So I did, as well, find it uncomfortable to make an oath to the Queen at the time.
“I think just being aware of it and having an option and really thinking about it in terms of Reconciliation. I think this is a little step forward on that,” she added.
Deputy Warden Sherry Senis, mayor of Selwyn Township, however, spoke out against Taylor’s proposal to explore amending the oath.
“I am not in support of this,” Senis said, adding that council faces a host of more “weighty” issues. “We are still members of the Commonwealth, and we’ve already taken our oaths so we would be making this decision for the next (council) and I don’t feel it’s our place at this time and I’m in support of keeping the status quo.”
Senis called for a vote on Taylor’s motion to send a request to the ministry. The motion was ultimately struck down, with 10 members voting “no” and six voting “yes,” meaning a request to the ministry will not be made.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.