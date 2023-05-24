A road that has seen hundreds of thousands of dollars sunk into it drops into land running along the Thames River will be abandoned to the farm and home owners living by it.
That was the decision of Southwest Middlesex council after a recommendation from public works manager Mauro Castrilli in consultation with engineering firm Spriet Associates. Three property owners will be directly affected. The road would be closed to the public permanently from Big Bend Road to Pratt Siding Road.
The municipality already spent $330,000 trying to fix the road in 2010 and 2020. Mother Nature decided it was not enough when major rain events in 2021 did their damage, with runoff not getting into the ditches properly according to Spriet. Gravel from the road was found in the ditch, and public works tried to patch things up.
Then in 2022, Spriet did a full survey and saw a distinct drop of up to four feet leading towards the river. The municipality was looking at another estimated bill of up to $450,000 next year if it wanted to try solidifying the road again with a concrete slope stability wall.
The only other option presented was spending $25,000 per year on maintenance for the popular fishing spot. The report said that did not guarantee River Drive would not be closed periodically if a storm rolled in.
The three property owners will be negotiated with on transfer of road allowance ownership, and turnarounds near their properties so drivers cannot go down the road.
Mayor Allan Mayhew summed up why council unanimously, with councilors Amy Choi and Mark McGill not present, decided to give up on keeping the road public. It was also an acknowledgement of a changing climate.
“We’re getting warmer and wetter all the time. And these extreme rainfalls, we’ve had states of emergency in the last three years on rainfalls on our road networks because of that. And we’ll continue to do so,” said Mayor Mayhew.
“In a municipality with a name like River Road, it has this problem,” he added.