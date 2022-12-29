On December 13, the Horizon School Division released the enrollment numbers for the different schools in the division, noting that the Horizon School Division has 6,527 students enrolled in PreKindergarten to Grade 12 as of Sept. 30, 2022, which includes 140 home-school students and two distance education students not otherwise enrolled in a Horizon school. “We are pleased to share that we have increased enrolment again this year, with 154 more students in Horizon compared to the fall of 2021,” said Kevin C. Garinger, Director of Education. “After the discontinuation of our Learning From Home program, that we offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to welcome those students back to our school buildings this year.” During the 2021-22 school year, Learning From Home student numbers were reflected in the Distance Learning Centre enrolment (Grades 9 – 12) and the Learning From Home enrolment (Grades K – 8).
Horizon schools which experienced an increased enrolment of 10 per cent or more include Archerwill, Humboldt Public, Imperial, Lake Lenore, Lanigan Elementary, Nokomis, Punnichy Elementary Community, Quill Lake, Three Lakes, Viscount Central, and Watson schools. Although Wakaw School did not appear on this list, it would be remiss to not mention that the school has enjoyed steady growth in the last five years with significant growth since the 2020-21 school year. In 2020-21, records show that 280 students were registered at the end of September, but one year later that number had jumped 7.5% to 301 and was followed by another 5% increase this year resulting in an enrollment of 317. In general, Wakaw school has experienced continuous increases in student enrolment numbers since the 2012-13 school year and now provides educational opportunities for almost 100 more students than it did 10 years ago.
Principal Darryl Dickson, who took over the position as principal in the 2015-16 school year, said that growth in the school has been relatively steady since his arrival. There is always some fluctuation in the enrollment numbers during the school year as families move, but for the last few years kindergarten enrollment has been right around 20 and that kind of consistency definitely helps when it comes to scheduling. There are a few grades that form a bit of a “bulge” in the enrollment picture and one of those will be moving into the high school grades in 2023-24, which Mr. Dickson admitted will require a bit of creativity when it comes to scheduling, but that’s still a few months away. One important takeaway from the discussion was that while the number of students has increased by approximately 50 (give or take a few) in the seven years since his arrival, Mr. Dickson noted that the full-time teacher equivalence is down about one and a half teachers in the same time period. New families have moved into the area and are bringing new children into the school, and while the school building is not yet in danger of running out of the physical space to provide more room for students, a teacher can only be in one place at a time. Hopefully, future funding will alleviate that before it becomes a crisis.