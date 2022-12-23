The York-Durham Heritage Railway (YDHR) has decided to cancel a number of trips at its busiest time of the year, and will be offering exchanges instead of refunds to thousands of disappointed customers.
The railway ran its last Santa Train on Dec. 11, says YDHR CEO John Perks, because of difficulties with the track, problems that could not be fixed in a timely manner because of a strike of Metrolinx employees, as well as a mechanical problem with the generator on one of its locomotives. YDHR does not own its own track between Uxbridge and Stouffville, but leases it from Metrolinx, the GTA rail authority, through an arrangement with the Township of Uxbridge. YDHR will not resume service now until the first weekend in March.
Customers, about 7,000 in total, will not receive refunds for the 18 cancelled trips. The railway says that when booking, it is made clear to customers that the payments are non-refundable donations (YDHR is a registered charity). In lieu of refunds, customers were offered a chance to meet Santa at a tour of the YDHR yards on Dec. 17 or 18 (almost 4,000 took advantage of that opportunity), and will also be offered a free trip on the railway at some future time, as well as admission to its special event at Easter.
Some ticket holders expressed their disappointment and frustration with the situation online, namely on YDHR’s Facebook page. The Cosmos attempted to reach out to some of these would-be passengers, but YDHR had removed the comments and/or turned off further posting.
As a registered charity, the YDHR has a board of directors, which set the non-refund policy several years ago, when the railway shifted from a volunteer-driven organization to one led by full-time staff. However, board chair Ron Layton said the cancellation decision was ultimately left to CEO Perks.
“It was a heart-breaking decision,” says Perks, “because it took away our two best weeks of the year, and a lot of children and families were disappointed at missing the chance to see Santa on the train. Unfortunately, when you operate a heritage railway, breakdowns happen. Usually they can be repaired within hours, but the strike really got in the way. The no-refund policy recognizes that for us, a lot of the money is already committed in advance, to staff, contractors and supplies. We just hope that everyone will come visit us again.”
YDHR now operates with 8-12 full time staff, depending on the season, and more than 50 part-time staff. Perks says about 85 per cent of those employees live in the Uxbridge area (in contrast to fewer than 10 per cent of its customers). Volunteers still play a large role in many aspects of the railway’s operation, from running the concession to keeping the tracks clear of brush.