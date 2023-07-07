Entering into Penetanguishene from the south side is going to look a little different this fall.
A formal reconstruction of the town entrance along County Road 93 will begin Monday (July 10) and last approximately six weeks.
"The project includes the relocation of the historic angel monuments and formal gateway from the intersection of Main Street and Thompson's Road to the true municipal border," notes a news release from the town.
"The project will modernize the gateway, include a new Town entrance sign, improve pedestrian access, and re-establish the angels as providing that ‘sense of arrival’ to Penetanguishene.”
The two angel statues on the west and east sides will remain on CR-93, but are intended to be moved south, closer to where nearby Murray Road meets Brunelle Sideroad.
“During the construction period, there may be traffic disruptions and lane reductions on County Road 93,” stated the press release. “Traffic flow may be restricted to one lane in each direction at times. Drivers should remain vigilant when traveling through construction zones and use extra caution when entering or exiting driveways in the surrounding area.”
A discussion on a staff report for the Penetanguishene entrance sign was deferred at the recent meeting of council, although preliminary designs and staff recommendations can be seen in the agenda package located on the town website for the July meeting.
Any residents with questions should contact the municipal office for further information.