Wanting to ensure that everyone in the Hastings Highlands community has a festive holiday season, Lake St. Peter resident Charlie Foster is raising money to buy turkeys for Christmas for area residents that are less fortunate. Any remaining money after the turkeys have been procured will be donated to the Maynooth and Area Foodbank. Anyone wanting to help out with their time or funds can contact Foster at 613-338-5484 or they can send a cheque payable to the Maynooth and Area Food Bank to P.O. Box 71, Lake St. Peter, ON, KOL 2K0.
Foster tells Bancroft This Week that he has been doing this fundraiser for the past 10 years and began buying 10 turkeys and donating them to the food bank. Eventually, friends like Mike Hendrickson and Stu McDonald and other community members came on and the initiative flourished. Foster raises the money, and McDonald is able to get the turkeys in bulk from NoFrills. After the turkeys are bought, the balance of the donations is then donated to the food bank.
“It went really well. I started raising money for turkeys that Christmas then hams that Easter at the same time. And hopefully I had some extra money and that goes to help with the baskets. But it’s been going really well and I have been getting excellent support from everywhere,” he says.
Foster says he began the fundraisers a decade ago because he saw there was a need for it.
“As I said, I donated 10 turkeys my first year. Last year we did 35 turkeys and this year we need 40 turkeys. I’m really fortunate as I have five new people already helping me. Some of the ones that are helping are going to give more because the cost is a lot more this year,” he says.
Asked whether he’d do the fundraiser again next year, Foster says it is up in the air because he’s 86 years old.
“So, if I have my health, I’ll do it again,” he says.
Bonny McCleery Scanlan, with the Lake St. Peter Property Owners’ Association, says that Foster has lived on the lake his entire life, and her husband Tom mentioned, when he last visited him, that Foster was concerned about who would take over for him when he wasn’t able to do it anymore.
“Tom told him not to be concerned as we will ensure that it continues. The LSPPOA supports the Maynooth and Area Food Bank as well,” she says.
So far this year, Foster says he’s raised about $1,500 but is hoping to raise $4,000, about the same amount they raised last year.
Foster reiterates that the need is there and it’s bigger than it was last year.
“That’s just the way it is. People need help. You’d be surprised. There’s a lot of ordinary people out there who give $20, and that’s good because it all adds up. Five people donating $20, that’s $100. But it’s good and it's working out. That’s all I’m concerned about,” he says. “It’s going good on my end and I’m optimistic it’ll be as good as ever this year.”