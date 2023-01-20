The Rosthern Station Arts Centre is presenting a fun evening for the whole family this Friday. On Jan 20th, at 7:30 pm, the Station Arts Centre will be presenting world class magician, author, and comedian, Sheldon Casavant.
Sheldon, who is based out of Edmonton, Alberta, is a well traveled and experienced performer, who has performed shows across the entire North American continent, plus Panama and China, as well as a 630-show tour in Japan. He was also asked to attend the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, as an entertainer for the many athletes that were present. Sheldon is also the recipient of the coveted Genii Award, which he received “in recognition of great potential shown in a winning personality and performance in the field of the Magical Arts” and has also been nominated twice as Entertainer of the Year by the Canadian Events Industry. Needless to say, all of these accomplishments have led to him being named one of Avenue Edmonton’s Top 40 under 40.
Sheldon’s type of magic and performance is described as “contemporary, fun, and highly-interactive”. He “combines magic with high-energy comedy and plenty of audience participation”. Audience members are often seen performing amazing works of magic (with the help of Sheldon from the side-lines of course), as well as being part of mind reading demonstrations and just getting to experience the magic close-up and first hand. However, unlike many other performers, Sheldon vows that his performance, and his jokes, will not come at the expense of his audience and guests, making his shows truly all-inclusive and enjoyable events.
In addition to performing and entertaining, Sheldon is also an author of an illustrated children’s book Morton the Magician and his Magnificent Magic Show which is “about a young boy’s inspiring journey to become a magician.”
The performance is part of an eleven show tour put together by the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils which is an umbrella organization for arts councils and schools in over 80 Saskatchewan communities. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the Station Arts Centre’s website, stationarts.com