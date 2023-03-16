It was a tight game as the Petrolia U11C team continued its playoff quest in Mooretown Saturday. The Oilers and Flags tied at three. The Oilers next game is March 24 in Petrolia against South Kent.
Breakaway
- Blake Ellis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Independent
-
-
