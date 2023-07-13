General Mary Simon announced the appointment of 85 exceptional individuals to the Order of Canada. Among the newly appointed members is Don McDougall, who has been honoured as a Member of the Order of Canada for “his visionary leadership as the founding director of the Toronto Blue Jays club, as well as his entrepreneurship and philanthropy.”
McDougall held the position of president at London's Labatt's Brewery during the establishment of the Toronto Blue Jays Major League Baseball franchise in 1977. More locally, he is known as the past owner of Novatronics, an aerospace manufacturer based in Stratford, and also the founder of Rambri Management.
The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest civilian honours, recognizing outstanding achievement, dedication, and service to the nation. Established in 1967, it celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields, including arts, science, sports, philanthropy, and public service.
Upon receiving news of his appointment, McDougall expressed a mix of gratitude and humility. "First emotion, definitely overwhelmed. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be given this honour," McDougall remarked.
Drawing inspiration from Mark Messier, he acknowledged the importance of teamwork in his success: "No One Wins Alone; I've had a whole team of people behind me along the way." McDougall told The Stratford Times.
Diversity has played a pivotal role in McDougall's life and career. From his early involvement in politics during high school and University to his active engagement in church and community affairs, McDougall has consistently championed inclusivity and collaboration. He has been associated with esteemed educational institutions such as the University of Waterloo and Kings College and currently serves as the chancellor at PEI University.
Despite this prestigious appointment, McDougall remains grounded and down-to-earth. "My friends aren't clicking their heels at me; I'll still have to buy them beers every so often, I think," he stated.
When asked about advice for aspiring business professionals, McDougall emphasized the significance of making important life choices, embracing educational opportunities, and giving back to the community.
Reflecting on his remarkable journey, McDougall highlighted resilience as one of his greatest attributes. Recounting a challenging moment when he was terminated from Labatt Brewing Company at the age of 41, he shared, "I've always been able to look forward with the glass half full, that to me, has been my most enduring aptitude; when I get knocked down, I get right back up with enthusiasm."
Above all, McDougall considers his family his greatest accomplishment. His wife, Marion, has been by his side for 62 years, and he takes immense pride in their five children and eleven grandchildren, who are each forging their own paths in life.
Don McDougall's appointment as a Member of the Order of Canada not only acknowledges his exceptional leadership and philanthropy but also serves as an inspiration to countless Canadians.