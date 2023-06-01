The ripping up of the Pride flag at a church in Beamsville was “targeted hate,” said Pride Niagara chair Enzo De Divitiis.
Early Sunday morning, May 28, at Trinity United Church on William Street near King Street, the Pride Flag was found on the ground, ripped to shreds, next to the Canadian flag, according to Niagara Region Police Service.
Police say video footage shows five people on the property, three of them handling the flag. Officers believe they cut down the flag at 9:54 p.m. Police continue to analyze the video footage.
At this point, police have not identified any suspects.
De Divitiis said he believes the vandalism is unrelated to religion, homophobia or transphobia, but happened because it’s too often “tolerated” by those in positions of authority who “are not making a point in representing the LGBTQ2S+ and holding people accountable.”
“This is people saying ‘we don't want you to be acknowledged,” he said. “We don't want your community to be acknowledged or celebrated. We don't agree with that. We think you're wrong.’
“And this is hate.”
Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, told the Grimsby Lincoln News he was saddened to hear about the incident.
“Vandalism and destruction of property are never acceptable,” he said. “Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and no place of worship should ever be targeted - regardless of faith background…All residents of Niagara deserve safe communities, where they can live, work and worship without fear."
Irene Romagnoli, affirming ministry chair at Trinity United Church, said she expected something of this nature would happen. When the congregation learned what happened during Sunday’s service, Romagnoli said gasps were heard.
In April, the church officially opened its doors to the LGBTQ2S+ community by gaining an Affirmed Church status.
Romagnoli said she was surprised by the young age of the suspects in the security video.
“I don't know whether they did it out of anger or out of malice or misunderstanding about what that flag represents,” she said. “It's very hard until you get to speak to the person. You can't understand why they did what they did. So we just assume that they're angry.”
Another Pride flag was set to be flying again on May 31 once the pole is fixed.
Colleen Logan, who has been a member of the church for more than 70 years, said she was disgusted and disappointed with the vandalism.
“We're supposed to accept people the way they are,” she said.
Celeste Turner, the LGBTQ2S+ support coordinator at the Niagara Falls Community Health Centre and a member of the Alliance's Rainbow Communities Advisory Group, said Trinity United has done a lot of work to receive the affirming church status, and the incident is “unfortunate and disheartening.”
For Turner, it is also a reminder that there’s work to be done by the church and the community, especially with Pride month coming up, and people tend to “get lost” regarding its meaning. “Part of that is celebrating the progress that's been made and also bring attention to the progress that needs to made.”
While she said the church has made a strong statement about it being a place of inclusion and acceptance, Rev. Jane Capstick said her heart goes to the LGBTQ2S+ folks who now live in a community where a Pride flag was destroyed.
Capstick said people outside the congregation have reached out to the church to make donations so Trinity United can keep up their work of being an affirmed church.