TEMAGAMI - Enbridge Gas has provided the Temagami Fire Department with $5,000 to purchase training materials for its 12 firefighters.
The funds have been used for the purchase of educational materials to assist in training firefighters in life-saving techniques.
Enbridge Gas Northern region manager of operations Johanna Sanchez Gomez attended the fire department February 17 where she was greeted by members of the fire department and the town council and staff.
"At Enbridge Gas, safety is our priority. We're proud to support Ontario Firefighters who share our commitment to keeping our communities safe, healthy and vibrant," she stated.
Temagami Fire Chief Jim Sanderson commented, "The safety of our firefighters and the community we serve depends upon having the best trained firefighters possible when emergencies occur. Having community partners support our department's goal of continuous firefighter training and learning is very exciting and appreciated. This generous contribution from Enbridge Gas will be used to expand our training library."
Mayor Dan O'Mara was also present and expressed gratitude for the donation from Enbridge.
The donation has been made through Safe Community Project Assist, a program with the Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council, and supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the communities where Enbridge Gas operates.
Enbridge Gas has provided support to 50 Ontario fire departments this year with a total of $250,000 in donations.
Established in 1969, the Temagami Fire Department is one of two fire departments within the Municipality of Temagami, the other being the Marten River Fire Department. The department provides fire protection/education services to approximately 90 per cent of the municipality, and emergency response services to approximately 500 properties accessible by vehicle.
Sanderson later said that materials which could be purchased with the funds provided by Enbridge Gas include manuals on training basics, fire investigation, fire prevention and fire safety. There are also tapes on vehicle extrication. A hazardous materials awareness manual has also been added to the fire department's materials.
Sanderson said seven firefighters have already completed the course. He noted the ten-person department has just grown to 12, and he hopes the two newest recruits will be ready to respond to fires within a month.
"We are slowly building up, which is nice."
The Temagami Fire Department is a volunteer (paid on-call) fire department. It is actively recruiting for new members with applications available on the town website at www.temagami.ca or at the town office.