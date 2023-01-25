ST. MARY’S – The assessed value of residential properties in the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s increased by almost $20 million on a year-over-year basis, effective January 1, 2023, council heard at its committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 18.
“Our residential properties went from $147 million to $165 million worth of assessment,” said Director of Finance Marian Fraser. “Resource [properties] went from $25,700,000 to 27,800,000. Commercial assessments went from $25,468,000 to $25,894,000.”
She noted, however, “This is before the appeals. The cap rate set by PVSC (Property Value Services Corporation) in the province in the coming fiscal year is 7.7 per cent on residential properties,” adding that the rate last wear was about 2.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, a public engagement session, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, will bring St. Mary’s councillors up to speed on the provincial government’s municipal and village code of conduct policy, announced two years ago.
Planned amendments to the Municipal Government Act will require municipalities to establish and maintain a formal code of conduct for municipal councils aligned with guidelines in place for provincial government employees and elected officials.
"Nova Scotians have high expectations of the people they elect,” Minister of Municipal Affairs Brendan Maguire said in a news release at the March 2021 announcement. “They expect them to be accountable and transparent with public dollars and conduct themselves in ways that maintain public trust.”
The changes will also enable councils or commissions to sanction members found to have breached the code of conduct, allow in-camera discussions about breaches and give additional regulation authority to the minister of municipal affairs.
In other council news, Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan reported that electric vehicle charges in St. Mary’s (Sherbrooke and Port Bickerton) are now “completely up and running and accessible.” She also confirmed that a letter on behalf of council, supporting more provincial funding for Nova Scotia museums, was signed and sent off to Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Pat Dunn.