Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page leads a slate of musical and performing arts acts the Dryden Entertainment Series is bringing to the Northwest this upcoming season, in cooperation with other communities across the region.
The committee is holding an open house on Tuesday afternoon to offer season brochures, answer questions, and take renewals for subscribers.
Wendy Wiedenhoeft, the chair of the volunteer-run non-profit, said the season, running from September through May, will feature top notch Canadian entertainment.
It's also organized to share that wealth of performing talent as widely as possible among regional communities.
Wiedenhoeft says because every season, entertainment committees in communities across the Northwest collaborate and block book artists, many often also perform in places like Kenora, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and Geraldton.
That model is how they're able to bring a high-profile performer like Page.
“This makes the concerts more affordable for us and for our audience, and certainly beneficial for our artists when they're travelling to the north,” she said. “All of our concerts will be featured in some of the other communities."
Residents need to check each community's website to see local lineups, she said. More information on the Dryden Entertainment Series is available at its website.
The series will kick off with Newfoundland's The Rowdymen, who will feature songs from the Broadway musical Come From Away in their performance. The group's lead singer, George Masswohl, played Gander, NL Mayor Claude Elliott in the Toronto production of that popular musical.
The Sultans of Swing will follow in October with their program, Walking through the Fire. The group, featuring a number of Indigenous artists, will weave the theme of Truth and Reconciliation into its music.
“They're going to put on a quite a tremendous show,” said Wiedenhoeft.
“[Coming] in November, everyone will know Steven Page from his days with the Barenaked Ladies and he's going to have a great show for us as well," she added.
The remainder of the season will be filled with Jeffery Straker, a pianist from the prairies with a folk/roots sound, and another Saskatchewan-based country performer, Belle Plaine.
Country music always proves popular in Dryden, said Wiedenhoeft.
Organizers will also try something a little different, hosting a pub night-style concert with the Johnny Max Band and the Weber Brothers.
The series will also bring performing arts to the region, with regulars the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre bringing its show, Cory Wojick's Mix Tapes from My Mom.
After that, the Motus O Dance Theatre, who have also performed in Dryden before, will give their last performance on their final tour before retirement.