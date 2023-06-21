MULGRAVE – Krista Luddington, deputy mayor of the Town of Mulgrave, added bear sightings to the agenda at the regular council meeting on June 19.
Luddington had recently encountered a bear in her yard and knew many other townspeople have had similar experiences recently. She told council that she wasn’t sure what she should do in that circumstance and had called the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) office (902-533- 3503) to report the sighting and ask for advice.
The big take away, Luddington told council, is that the department wants people to report any sightings.
Luddington said, “I know there was conversation circulating on social media; people don’t want to call because they don’t want bears to be shot.”
But DNRR told Luddington that this was a last resort; if they got a call, they would not immediately come at the issue with shot guns.
Luddington shared a bear encounter tip list with council which included: hit the alarm button on your car keys, if you are near your vehicle; keep compost secure and inside until day of pick up, keep yard free of attractants, don’t run, don’t look a bear in the eye and don’t ever turn your back on a bear.
In other business, accounting firm Grant Thornton representative Savannah Gillis presented the 2022-2023 consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements, which were approved by council.
Council also heard a presentation by the Naomi Society, a not-for-profit that works to eliminate violence against women and gender-based violence in Antigonish and Guysborough counties, about the services the society offers. They provide support for women, children and all genders who are affected by domestic, family and intimate partner violence and sexual violence.
The organization provides outreach services, counselling, second stage housing and more.
Council had questions about the impact COVID had on the organization and the number of people they served. Throughout the pandemic, there was a slowdown in calls and appointments, which was thought to be due to people experiencing issues were not able to contact the organization as they were confined at home with the perpetrators.
Mayor Ron Chisholm and Luddington recently attended the quarterly police advisory committee meeting, and reported to council that there were 33 calls to the RCMP in the latest reporting period. Luddington said that was a little higher than the previous quarter, but in line with the overall trend.
Chisholm added, “The four-wheeler situation is still ongoing,” with off-road vehicles commonly driving on town streets.
He said the RCMP have also noticed speeding in the town.
In discussion about the 100th anniversary of the town’s incorporation, Luddington said, “The consensus of council was that because the anniversary wasn’t until December, we wanted to stretch out some of the activities from July right through to December. You’re not going to see a big thing of events all at once, but it is going to trickle through the next five months.”
That trickle will begin during the Scotia Days Festival in July and will include the unveiling of the street name Leonard MacDonald Way on Saturday, July 8. There will also be a community contest during Scotia Days encouraging people to put signs on their lawns celebrating the 100th anniversary of the town. And the town is working with the Mulgrave Heritage Centre to create a ‘then and now’ exhibit.
It was brought to the attention of Luddington that the Mulgrave summer day camp was for children 10 and under. A parent had contacted her as they believed that, previously, the camps had been available for older children, up to and including age 12.
Luddington said, “It’s not recommended for parents to leave their children home alone unsupervised for a long period of time. I don’t anticipate that there’s going to be any changes this year because day camp is full. [But] I wanted to bring it to the table for consideration for future years.”
Luddington also provided an update on the youth council garden bed project. New beds have been built in the green space near the Front Porch Café in McNairs Cove.
“Our youth council representative Victoria Cook, she has worked incredibly hard in connecting the dots between the town and the O2 [Options and Opportunities] program at SAERC [Strait Area Education Recreation Centre]. Last Tuesday [June 13], two instructors and 10 students made their way over from Port Hawkesbury and they built everything on site. They put all the soil in and planted the plants that we had,” Luddington told council.
The Mulgrave Medical Centre funded the supplies that were necessary for the build and the Mulgrave Area Revitalization Association (MARA) provided funding for the soil and plants, she noted.
“What I would encourage folks to do, if you’re walking by and you see a weed, help take care of it. If you’re able to bring a watering can every once in a while…anything is going to help,” said Luddington.
Mulgrave is also looking for a community member to step forward to take on the member-at-large board seat with the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation. Al England, who has sat on the board for many years, is stepping down.
Chisholm said, “I’d like to thank Al…he’s done a great job.”
The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 5.