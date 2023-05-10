The Town of The Blue Mountains has finalized its public advisory committees for this term of council.
At its meeting on May 8, council approved final appointments to the town’s committee of adjustment, agricultural advisory committee, economic development advisory committee and grants and donations committee.
The appointments are as follows:
“Our thanks go out to those who have offered their names for services,” said Mayor Andrea Matrosovs after the appointments were made official.
Clerk Corrina Giles said the town would contact the new committee members in the near future to set up some training sessions.
Coun. Shawn McKinlay declared a conflict on the committee of adjustment and agricultural advisory committee appointments as Duncan McKinlay is his uncle.