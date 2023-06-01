The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) announced Thursday they are prepared to strike on June 15, while Shared Health says they were caught off guard by the announcement because they felt the two parties were closing in on a deal.
On Thursday, MAHCP, a union that represents approximately 7,000 allied health care workers in Manitoba, announced they have set a strike deadline of June 15 at 8 a.m. after taking a strike vote in April that returned 99% support for job action.
“A strike is a last resort for us, but at this point we feel like we have no other option,” MAHCP president Jason Linklater said in a Thursday media release.
“The staffing crisis gets worse every day. Allied health professionals have gone over five years without a contract, Manitoba can’t retain them, and we are out of time.”
MAHCP represents members in several health-care fields including rural paramedics, laboratory technologists, mental health and addictions counsellors, and respiratory therapists, but officials with the union say they have been trying for more than five years to get a new contract after the previous one expired.
A Shared Health spokesperson said MAHCP’s announcement was unexpected and that Shared Health had been feeling optimistic based on recent negotiations that a deal would be struck.
“While we are surprised by the timing of today’s notice, given the significant progress and agreement in principle reached on major issues, we remain fully committed to the ongoing intensive mediation process,” the spokesperson said.
“In the meantime, contingency plans have been developed to ensure services remain in place for our patients, clients and residents in the event of job action.”
In the email, the spokesperson said the agreement in principle already reached was in regard to wages.
“Much progress has been made in recent days through intensive mediation with MAHCP on a new agreement that includes compounding general wage increases for every year, significant retroactive pay for general wage increases, and other extensive monetary and non-monetary improvements to support recruitment, retention, career advancement and education, and staff wellness,” the spokesperson said.
MAHCP said that if they do go on strike, agreements are in place to enable employers to schedule a minimum number of employees in each service area to ensure essential services continue, but Linklater said they expect a strike would affect levels of service in several areas of health care in Manitoba.
“MAHCP anticipates that strike action will cause significant delays and service disruptions to multiple health care services at over 200 sites across the province where MAHCP members work,” Linklater said
“Wait times are likely to increase and cancellations could occur for a wide range of health care services.”
A rural paramedic who works in the Prairie Mountain Health region, but did not want their name published out of fear of repercussions from their employer, told the Winnipeg Sun on Thursday they believe wait times in rural Manitoba for paramedics would go up “significantly” if there is a strike, and that a strike could endanger the lives of some needing emergency services.
“There are already multiple calls every day to pick up unfilled shifts or sick calls, and lots of people work those shifts for double time pay,” the paramedic said. “During strike action, those shifts won’t be picked up, and more trucks will shut down.
“Even now there are multiple trucks shut down every day, and with strike action there would be even more.”
