A remarkable mixture of Atlantic Canada’s top musical talent, comedy, art and culture will find its way to Woodstock’s Dooryard this month.
The Dooryard Arts Festival returns July 20 to 22 with an excellent and eclectic array of talent.
Festival director and organizer Gloria Yachyshen is understandably proud of the 2023 Dooryard offers.
“The tents will be set up on the banks of the Meduxnekeag and Wolastoq rivers, the music and lights will be turned on, a new piece of public art will have been installed, and everybody will come together in a celebration of arts and community,” she said
She said organizers strived to deliver a weekend full of entertainment for the entire family.
By the looks of the jam-packed schedule of events, Dooryard will deliver.
Yachyshen said the festival offers a genuinely grassroots vibe, focusing on diverse, high-quality and emerging Maritime makers and creators, from songwriters to storytellers, film screening to yoga, street market to live-event painting.
”Whether you recognize the artists or are seeing some for the first time, you are in for a great festival experience that Dooryard has fostered for over a decade,” said Yachyshen.
The musical lineup ranges from well-known local favourites and past Dooryard showstoppers like Cathy Hutch, Colin Fowlie, Robert Thomas and the Session Men and popular Fredericton rockers The Hypochondriacs to rising Canadian stars such as Polaris Prize nominee Nico Paulo and Indigenous songwriters and performers The Hello Crows.
Organizer and program director Ross Kinney said the remarkable lineup features more than two dozen musical acts and at least 65 individual performers by his unofficial count.
In addition to the music, Dooryard offers the comedy of nationally acclaimed James Mullinger, performances by the theatre troupe the Calithumpians, the screening and discussion of the film, The Last Lucivee, a vendors market, art displays and workshops.
The art highlights will include the unveiling of a permanent downtown sculpture created by renowned Woodstock artist Kerry O’Toole.
Tickets are available online at the Dooryard Arts Festival website
A festival pass for only $60 will get the holder into all events, but Kinney suggested that pass holders should plan to arrive early because of the limited size of some venues, such as Connell House.
Kinney added individual tickets for the Friday night or Saturday night shows at the Main Stage on King Street are available for only $25.
Kinney and Yachyshen emphasized the low ticket prices for the high talent level reflected upon Dooryard’s strong sponsorship support.
“The outpouring of support from businesses and individuals, especially the generous financial contributions which allow the festival experience to be accessible at a reasonable cost,” Yachyshen said.
She said the sponsors and funding partners, including the town of Woodstock, make Dooryard possible.
Dooryard kicks off Thursday, July 20, at the Woodstock Legion with festival veteran singer Seth Anderson performing.
Meanwhile, Connell House will host a film screening of The Last Lucivee followed by an Artist Talkback with the three creators behind the film — Matthew Brown, Janice Wright Cheney and Woodstock’s own Zachary Greer, an award-winning New Brunswick-based composer for film, television and advertising.
Yachyshen said the Friday Night Main Stage show offers a variety of masterful songwriters, storytellers, and entertainers such as Dee Hernandez, Colin Fowlie, Cathy Hutch, and Robert Thomas & the Session Men take the stage.
On Saturday, Dooryard will begin early with a day packed with entertainment options for everyone.
At 9 a.m., Yachyshen said, Dooryard will introduce O’Toole, followed by an unveiling of his metal sculpture overlooking the two rivers.
The Saturday Street Market, featuring approximately 30 vendors and community groups, will be set up through the day near the Main Stage.
“Bring the family to see the Calithumpians, a theatre troupe based out of Fredericton,” said Yachyshen. “Grab a chair and listen to the foot-stomping fiddle of Fingal’s Rant, old New Brunswick folk songs revived by Mike Bravener, and the harmonies of our local celebrities, the Martin Boys. Then take a stroll to Connell House to hear the chamber pop duo, Pallmer. Along the way, Dooryard encourages folks to support our downtown businesses,”
Yachyshen said Mullinger, who has taken Canada by storm, will perform his brand-new comedy stand-up special at the McCain Community Theatre (WHS).
“Expect to laugh until it hurts,” she said.
Saturday Night Main Stage performances feature The Hello Crows, an Indigenous songwriters circle who share their stories through music, The Tortoise, The Hare, & The Millionaire, Nico Paulo, and The Hypochondriacs.
Yachyshen said Uncorked Tours will be on site all weekend, offering a selection of wine, beer, cider, spirits and alcohol-free options.
Kinney said a late addition to the Dooryard schedule offers a bonus Sunday matinee show featuring Woodstock sisters Tracy and Amy Anderson and their group, the Tin Pan Darlings, a past favourite on the festival stage.
Find a full schedule of events at Dooryard Arts Fesital website or on their Facehttps://www.dooryardfestival.com/