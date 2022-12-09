PERTH COUNTY – At the Dec. 1 inaugural meeting of Perth County council, members voted in favour of sending a letter of concern in regards to the CN Rail Drainage Act to the local MP and MPP, and the Minister of Agriculture, as per the request of Coun. Hugh McDermid.
This is in response to an item received on the Perth County council’s consent agenda. The letter received was from the Township of Warwick sent to CN Rail President and CEO Tracy Robinson regarding the continued impacts of CN’s decision not to participate in funding municipal drains in Ontario, as per the Drainage Act, and therefore the negative consequences that are associated with the decision.
There are currently at least 55 municipal drainage projects in the province of Ontario that are being impacted by CN’s actions and their refusal to contribute, as per the Drainage Act.