A Howard Twp. landowner can take the next steps towards severing a portion of their property into a new agricultural parcel.
Chatham-Kent Council voted unanimously at its July 10 meeting to approve the request from Ryan and Brendan Boyd to amend a Chatham-Kent Zoning By-law to rezone the severed parcel to site-specific Agricultural Zone, rezone the portion of the retained parcel that contains the natural features to a site-specific Open Space and rezone the remainder of the retained parcel to a site-specific Agricultural Zone.
The Boyds’ property, located on the northwest corner of Talbot Trail and McKinlay Line, does not have a dwelling as it is comprised of cultivated farmland and natural features, including potentially significant valley land and woodlot that surrounds the Ross Drain, which intersects the subject lands. The land is currently designated Agricultural Area in the Chatham-Kent Official Plan and zoned Agricultural.
According to the report from the municipality’s Development and Planning Services, the applicant proposes reconfiguring the existing property into two separate parcels.
The proposed severance would result in a new agricultural parcel, approximately 20.55 ha (50.78 ac.), which is currently vacant agricultural land, that will continue to be farmed.
The retained lands, approximately 11.45 ha (28.34 ac.), will contain the natural heritage features to permit conservation uses, a small portion of cultivated land for a future dwelling and the extent of the Ross Drain.
The Zoning By-law Amendment is required to recognize the natural heritage features of the property and a reduction in the agriculturally zoned portion of retained land as well as implementing a 30-metre development setback from these features.
Ryan Jacques, Director of Planning Services, said in his presentation the proposed severance has been evaluated and meets the intent of the Chatham-Kent Official Plan and complies with the Ontario policy statement.
“The overriding objectives supporting this application have regard for both the long-term protection and enhancement of natural heritage features as well as the protection of the future viability of agricultural lands,” said Jacques. “The recommendations meet both of these objectives.”
A deputation read to council from a neighbour opposing the application stated the purpose of the severance was not accurately described in the report, claiming the intent is to develop a severed building lot and access road.
Jacques said the land owner could build a dwelling even if the property wasn’t severed in response to a question from East Kent Councillor Steve Pinsonneault.
The deputation also stated the severance could have detrimental effects on all invested landowners along the drainage system, alleging the owners previously blocked a drain leading into the Ross Drain.
“Does the Drainage Act supersedes anyone blocking the drain? They (officials) can go right on the property and correct the problem if he creates one?” Pinsonneault asked.
Jacques said there would be no change on how the Drainage Act is implemented, whether the Ross Drain is a part of the farm as it is today or on a separate property.
“There is a legal process that would rectify any issues,” Jacques said about the blocking concerns.