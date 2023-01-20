NORTH HURON – The North Huron Museum fundraising committee withdrew from its scheduled delegation with the council on Jan. 16 after news of the 2023 budget talks suggested facility closures or third-party operations.
Doug Kuyvenhoven sent word to the township via email, according to Clerk Carson Lamb, notifying councillors that the delegation would not be appearing at the regular council meeting due to current budget constraints and asking that council decide once and for all if they want to be in the business of running a museum.
The cancelled delegation prepared to ask council to reinstate them as a committee of council so they could begin their fundraising efforts.
Kuyvenhoven indicated they did not wish to begin fundraising now if the project ended up being cancelled; therefore, he requested that a decision be made immediately.
Reeve Paul Heffer told councillors that he spoke with Kuyvenhoven when he found out the delegation was going to withdraw and that he was told that the project would not move forward if the township decided to have a third-party running it.
No member of the committee or Kuyvenhoven, the landowner of the proposed new location at the old train station on Josephine Street, attended the meeting to answer questions.
This decision will not affect any upfront costs to the township, as they were always going to pay for the deaccession process; it just changes where the artifacts will go.
In 2020, it was estimated it would cost the township around $50,000 annually for a staff member to operate the proposed new location.
The artifacts will most likely be donated to other museums, according to Manager of Recreation and Community Services Vicky Luttenburger. If any items are on loan, they must be returned to their owner.
Council maintained that they had not held a democratic vote; the suggestion that a third-party would run the museum is just part of the budget talks; therefore, no decision has been made yet. They would prefer to have completed their discussions first, but since the committee wanted an answer immediately, council had to make it.
Coun. Ric McBurney motioned to discontinue the delivery of museum services, and Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer seconded it.
Lamb added to the motion to dissolve the museum relocation project and thanked the committee members and the landowner for his patience in the long process.
Coun. Mitch Wright asked for a recorded vote.
The motion passed 5-2. McBurney, Falconer, Heffer, Coun. Anita Van Hittersum and Coun. Lonnie Whitfield voted in favour of the motion, with Wright and Palmer voting against.
The Advance Times reached out to Kuyvenhoven for comment, and did not receive one prior to press deadline.