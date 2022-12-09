NORTH PERTH – Back in September 2021, residents of North Perth came together and started a group to bring an off-leash dog park to the municipality.
Throughout the past year, the project has been gaining traction. They have a 10-step plan, and are already on ‘Step 6: Fundraising campaign for park development led by dog park group.’ The group was given the green light to begin fundraising at the Dec. 5 council meeting.
The project has set a target of $80,000 to be fundraised, to cover all elements that are to be included in the park. This includes fencing, signage, and a trail to access the park at its proposed location, north of the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex. Fundraising will continue beyond the target, as future enhancements to the park are inevitable, and is set to begin Jan. 1, 2023.
For donations of $100 to $500, the donor will receive recognition on signage showing all donors. For donations $500+, an individual plaque in the park will be erected in recognition. Finally, for the first donation of $50,000, the donor will be able to name the park.
The council of the Municipality of North Perth approved the Dog Park Fundraising Project Report for the future fundraising initiative in relation to the Municipal Fundraising and Donation Policy.
For more information, visit https://www.northperth.ca/en/our-community/dog-park.aspx.