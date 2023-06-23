BRUCE COUNTY – A strategic plan provides a road map to guide future decisions. With the adoption of Bruce County’s 2023-2026 Strategic Plan on June 15, council has a document designed to help shape the county’s actions over the next four years and beyond.
The strategic plan will help the county meet changing needs and challenges as it continues to grow.
Representatives from StrategyCorp went through the document with council’s executive committee on June 15, prior to the adoption of the plan.
As stated in the report by CAO Derrick Thomson, the plan will mean “a structured approach” to “engage with the community, prioritize initiatives, allocate resources efficiently, measure progress and adapt to changing conditions… providing a clear road map for decision-making over the next term of council.”
The plan is built on four strategic pillars – community and partnerships, growth and innovation, culture and capacity, and environment and climate change.
Each is further divided into strategic goals, with accompanying actions, all of which reflect the county’s vision as a “welcoming, innovative, thriving community, committed to the well-being of current and future generations.”
During the question period that followed the presentation, County Coun. Mark Goetz, South Bruce, noted that he liked the plan overall, but did not like the fact that it contained no mention of agriculture.
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, commented that he was “underwhelmed” about the actions on housing, saying that completing the housing and homelessness plan by 2024 is a given – it’s legislated. He said he’d prefer to see something about “a commitment to implement the plan.”
Thomson responded by saying the plan leaves staff “room to manoeuvre” in developing work plans. Likewise, council is “not handcuffed” to a plan they haven’t seen yet, for example, the transportation plan, which has not been completed.
“This is a very long-term, strategic plan,” Thomson said. “This is a good plan.”
Charbonneau said he didn’t think “it goes far enough.”
County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, said, “We’re kind of chasing a moving target here… the ability to amend and adapt to change (is) in this document.”
“This is a living document,” said Thomson. “It will be supported by departmental plans.”
There was a brief discussion about climate change, in response to a comment by County Coun. Steve Hammell, Arran-Elderslie, during which Charbonneau noted Bruce County has been “the largest producer of clean energy for 60 years.”
The document was adopted as presented, with some minor amendments in language.
In a press release that followed the meeting, Thomson said, “We invite you to join us on this exciting journey as we work towards a brighter future for Bruce County. Together, we can create a sustainable community that is welcoming, innovative, and thriving.”
Warden Chris Peabody, Brockton, said, “As we move forward with our strategic plan, we are committed to fostering innovation and sustainable growth while ensuring that our natural environment is protected for future generations. We recognize the importance of building a strong and inclusive community, enhancing, and growing partnerships, and strengthening our capacity to deliver excellent services to residents, businesses, and visitors. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all those who contributed to the development of this plan, including community members, staff, and council, for your unwavering commitment to our community’s future.”