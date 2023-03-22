Mayor John Beddows has proclaimed April 7 as Green Shirt Day, and that the month of April be observed as “Be a Donor Month” in Gananoque.
This occurred during Tuesday’s council meeting.
On Apr. 6, 2018, the day after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Logan Boulet succumbed to his injuries but, having registered as an organ and tissue donor and sharing this decision with his family, gave the gift of life to six others.
As news spread of the organ donation by the young hockey player, over 100,000 Canadians registered to become organ and tissue donors in the days and weeks that followed, inspiring the term The Logan Boulet Effect. This is the largest number of Canadians in history who have registered their consent to be organ or tissue donors due to one person or event.
Logan’s parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet, created Green Shirt Day with its inauguration on Apr. 7, 2019. The Boulet family, the TAA, the Ontario Gift of Life Network, and the Canadian Transplant Association carry on Logan’s legacy by encouraging everyone to wear green on the anniversary of his donation to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation, the need to register consent to be an organ and tissue donor, and the need to share these decisions with family, to improve access to lifesaving and life-enhancing transplants.
Green Shirt Day is observed to honour and recognize the victims, survivors, and families of that deadly crash.
“It is encouraged that all residents talk to their families and register their consent to be organ and tissue donors,” Beddows said. “I encourage our citizens to make an effort to wear green on this day to show our support.”
