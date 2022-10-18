Neebing, Ont. — Brian Kurikka is hoping to buy a cup of coffee in the Municipality of Neebing in the near future.
In his second term, the acclaimed Scoble Township councillor would like to see a facility built to accommodate seniors in retirement living as well as somewhere where they can grab a bite to eat close by.
“We’d love to see a seniors home or complex or independent living apartments for our seniors in our community tied to a restaurant,” said Kurikka, who spent a dozen years as an instructor and manager in Confederation College’s forestry program.
“Right now, you can’t buy a cup of coffee in Neebing. We’re not sure yet (where it would go). Obviously, off the highway corridor for ease of access. Could be right on the highway or just off the highway. (It is) to be determined.”
Kurikka is also keen on seeing the roads and landfills taken care of in his next term using scientific know-how to find a way to save the taxpayers and the municipality money.
“It would be the same as my first term — bringing our roads back up to good standard,” Kurikka said. “(Also) waste management. I still want to continue looking at new technologies to increase the life of our landfill sites.”
Kurikka, along with incumbent councillors Curtis Coulson (Pardee) and Gary Gardner (Pearson), ran unopposed and had their positions acclaimed.
Where there are races concerned, Jill Cadieux faces off against incumbent Gordon Cuthbertson for Neebing’s at-large councillor seat. Neebing’s Blake Township council seat race sees Ron Woit, Gary Shchepanik and Katherine Hill competing for the council position being vacated by mayoral candidate Mark Thibert.
In Crooks Township, Obie Egbuchulam is up against incumbent councillor Brian Wright.
In Neebing’s mayoral race, Thibert, the current Blake Township councillor, faces former mayor Ziggy Polkowski to replace the outgoing Erwin Butikofer.
Municipal elections are slated for Oct. 24.