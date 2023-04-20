A provincial court judge reluctantly granted a Kaslo-area man a delay in his assault trial, after the accused said he couldn’t afford the bus fare to get to court.
The lawyer for Alejandro Calderon was granted an adjournment to a later date after he said his client, who is at a residential treatment centre in the Lower Mainland, didn’t have the money to buy a bus ticket to Nelson for his trial.
“I am sympathetic to Mr. Calderon. I am glad he is doing well, but it is a bit of a mockery of the court system where he is not here for the continuation of his trial,” said Provincial Court Judge Phillip Seagram in granting the delay.
Calderon was charged in February 2022 after a woman complained to police that he had physically assaulted her on the streets of Kaslo. He pled not guilty. His trial began in January, when the Crown presented its case. (See ‘Crown presents case in Kaslo assault trial,’ Valley Voice, January 12, 2023.)
The defence was expected to be ready to give its side of the story at the trial’s continuation last week.
But at the April 14 hearing, defence lawyer Don White told Judge Seagram his client was unable to pay the $169 bus fare from the Lower Mainland to Nelson to attend trial. Calderon is on social assistance, and the bulk of his cheque goes to the cost of his residential treatment.
Not only can he not afford the ticket, White said, but the bus line only runs twice a week, meaning Calderon also has to pay for accommodations while in Nelson.
“He is not trying to avoid the continuation of his trial,” White said. “…It is a simple matter of finances.”
The lawyer said he was in good communication with Calderon, who was showing success in his 90-day treatment program.
“I received a progress letter March 20, and he has been doing extremely well,” said White. “It is one of the most positive letters I’ve seen of someone’s progress while doing treatment.”
White said once Calderon’s treatment program is concluded, he will have more money to pay for the trip to Nelson. (Details of Calderon’s bail conditions are under a publication ban.)
Crown opposed
The Crown however, opposed the application, saying Calderon has known of this continuation date since early January.
“It is a really unfortunate time to make this request,” said Keven Schechter. “…He would lose his bed, which would not be an ideal situation… but it is Mr. Calderon’s responsibility to come to court.”
Judge Seagram said he was balancing the need for the man to complete his treatment and the delay to the proceedings.
”I’m tempted to issue a warrant. Then he will get arrested and taken into custody, and then he can get a ride with the sheriff,” said Seagram. “But I’m not inclined to do that, as much as it is tempting.”
Seagram ordered the two sides to work with schedulers to find a new court date that will work for Calderon after his treatment is complete. But the ruling came with a warning.
“I will not be so inclined on the next occasion,” he said.
The parties are to appear in court April 25 to confirm a date for continuation of the trial.
Calderon has a second case before the Nelson court. While on bail on the assault charge, he was charged with mischief, break and enter and arson in December 2022, after a man broke the Kaslo Home Hardware’s front door glass with an axe, stuffed a fuel can into the store and lit it on fire. The fire was put out by passers-by.
That trial has yet to begin.