Known as the Railway City for its history, St. Thomas is one of the fastest-growing cities in the London region. After Monday’s election, the city’s mayor and eight councillors will face a long list of issues, with homelessness and housing at the very top. Observers say the new council will have to prioritize addressing these social challenges while maintaining economic development, especially as the city of 43,000 continues to experience impressive growth with many newcomers flooding in. Here are five of the biggest challenges that lie ahead:
POVERTY AND HOMELESSNESS
One of the most critical pieces for the new council will be looking at how to support the growing number of people in St. Thomas who are experiencing poverty and homelessness, said Lindsay Rice, executive director of YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin, a social agency that offers programs, services and housing to women and their families.
More than 110 people sleep rough on St. Thomas streets daily, a figure doesn't account for those on the brink of homelessness or experiencing it in less visible ways, Rice said.
"The tricky thing is so much of homelessness is invisible. And that's a piece of the puzzle I think our community needs to strategize around," she said. Conversations moving forward should focus on, "How can we prevent any of those experiences, and how can we make it as rare as possible?"
Increasingly, local politicians hear concerns voiced by residents and business owners over an increase in problems related to homelessness, addiction and mental health in the downtown core.
“A lot of these issues have impacts on our policing,” said Steve Peters, a political veteran since the 1980s who has been a councillor, mayor and MPP. He added the new council is likely to see a “significant increase” in its policing budget to handle them.
HOUSING
Looped in with poverty and homelessness, Rice hopes the new council will tackle affordable housing with a sense of urgency. "Looking at a need for investments in affordable housing is going to impact a large population of folks in our community: seniors, adults, youth between the ages of 16 and 24, and families," she said.
Several people in St. Thomas are struggling with housing insecurity and at risk of losing their home at any point, Rice added.
“We need a spectrum of housing, whether it’s access to home purchasing, access to affordable rents, to market rents, transitional housing,” she said. “We need a robust system so that we can be supporting folks and helping them access the housing they need when they need it.”
Peters said the city has a few housing projects that are nearly shovel-ready but sit idle because of the lack of funding to start construction.
Social challenges that were previously the responsibility of the provincial and federal governments are increasingly downloaded onto municipalities, he said. “Historically, (they) have not been part of the mandate of the municipality to deal with. We have to deal with these things, but it comes with a price.”
REGIONAL COLLABORATION
Among the challenges for the new council is improving regional collaboration with the city’s neighbours, including Central Elgin, the municipality that borders the north, east and south sides of St. Thomas.
"We need to look at enhanced municipal co-operation and even to the point of crossing boundaries between a city and a county into another county and into another city,” Peters said.
“We are a region of Ontario that is experiencing significant growth; a lot of it's been driven by real estate and the cost of real estate. But I think we need to take a new look at our regional municipal relationship," he said, citing attracting more tourism and expanding transportation as examples.
Peters pointed to the new Amazon fulfilment centre being built on the site of the former Ford Motor assembly plant in Talbotville northwest of St. Thomas, which is expected to create 2,000 jobs.
"Those employees are going to have to come from somewhere," he said. "We need to look at how you do an inter-municipal transit system between places like St. Thomas to Amazon to London to the new Maple Leaf food plant (in London)."
INFRASTRUCTURE
Peters said the city has a strong master plan for its growth. “But the deficit that exists in infrastructure is significant, and we don't have the means ourselves to pay for it,” he said.
He hopes the new council will do a better job at addressing infrastructure projects, including everything from roads, sewers and water lines, to the city’s pollution plant.
Council will need to find a way “to increase (their) budget to do that. But that comes back to: We can’t do this alone.”
ART AND CULTURAL SPACES
While St. Thomas is home to several indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, Peters believes the growing city should invest in more cultural institutions.
"I think we have done an outstanding job in St. Thomas at developing a trail system, and we need to recognize that recreation is important . . . but one of the areas that I'd like to see the new council enhance is their support for cultural institutions," he said. "We need to find a way that we can better support the arts and cultural community in the city."
He hears the need for such spaces in conversations with residents. "Some of it is: 'You know, my child isn't someone that's going to go play ice hockey, but my child is interested in the arts,' " he said.
