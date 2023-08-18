Although the back-to-school season is drawing nearer, the City of Mount Pearl and local businesses are not done hosting family friendly summer events just yet. There are plenty of fun and affordable events to look forward to this month for Mount Pearl residents.
On August 17th, the City hosted an outdoor movie night at St. David’s Park. Admission to see Ernest Goes to Camp was free with the donation of a non-perishable food item. St. David’s Park is also home to the ongoing Concert in the Park series which features a different local artist each week. Concerts are held every Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. and are free to attend. The City’s summer canoe and kayak program is also ongoing with free boat rentals available at Power’s Pond every day, weather permitting.
The City has likewise introduced a new initiative to support local vendors. The City’s mobile commercial kiosk recently opened at 29 Forest Avenue. The ice cream company Eva’s Chimney Cones is the first occupant of the space and there will be more vendors to come throughout the remainder of the summer. The grand opening for the kiosk will be held on Thursday, August 24 and will feature activities, food trucks, and live music. Mount Pearl residents can also look forward to the annual Street Jam road hockey tournament which is set to take place on Old Placentia Road from August 25th to the 27th.
Admiralty House is also offering several unique events this month. On Friday, August 11th, the museum hosted a free scavenger hunt and a family-friendly movie night. The following day, it held a free all-ages event called Super Spy Saturday and a murder mystery game. Sunday, August 13th, saw the museum offer an escape game Finally, Admiralty House will be hosting a trivia contest on Tuesday, August 22nd with a special round of questions based on this summer’s blockbuster hits Barbie and Oppenheimer. Admission for this event is $7.00.
The Mount Pearl Public Library offers several free weekly drop-in events for families and youth such as family board games, storytime for different age groups, and Lego and craft sessions. This month it is also offering some registered events including a parents’ book club on Wednesday, August 23rd from 7-8 p.m.