A Toronto-based real estate development company's plans to redevelop the former Woodstock Middle School into a multi-use residential complex should become clear in October, beginning with an open house on Oct. 4.
At the Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting, council referred a rezoning request from Belleterre Real Estate Properties Ltd. to the town's Planning Advisory Committee on Oct. 25.
The rezoning request asks the town to rezone the school, located at 121 Elm Street, from Institutional to Multi-Use Residential. It also requests the rezoning of 135 Green Street, where the basketball court now sits, to be rezoned from Institutional and Single-Unit Residential to Multi-Use Residential.
Woodstock CAO Andrew Garnett explained the public would have three chances to see the company's plans or the prominent town property. He explained the company would host an open house at the AYR Motor Centre Galley Room on Tuesday evening, Oct. 4.
In addition to the public PAC meeting on Oct. 25, council would host a public meeting as part of any rezoning debate.
Garnett said the Oct. 4 meeting is a developer-led event, without direct town involvement. He said the company would control the format and provide details.
Belleterre's rezoning application shares details of the company's plans for the WMS property.
Phase 1 of the two-phased plan would construct a three-storey, 20-unit apartment building on the southeast corner of the 135 Green Street location.
Phase 2 will involve converting the former middle school into residential apartments, with the potential of a daycare on the ground floor.
Belleterre said the company expects to begin constructing the new residential apartment unit in 2023, and the school's re-purposing may also start in 2023.