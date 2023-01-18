Neebing, Ont. — A 4H Club is coming to the Municipality of Neebing.
Lisa Laitinen-Egbuchulam, who was part of a 4H Club while growing up in the Municipality of Shuniah, had fond memories from her experiences with the worldwide program that she felt it was time to start the popular club in Neebing.
“We live really far out in Neebing and I didn’t want to come to (Thunder Bay) for my daughter’s activities necessarily on the weekends,” said Laitinen-Egbuchulam, who is a spiritual care provider and registered psychotherapist with Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. “I thought it would be great to start something up in Neebing and I figured other parents might be in the same boat as me.”
Laitinen-Egbuchulam had hoped to have the club up and running this month, but an accident in December that required surgery to Laitinen-Egbuchulam’s arm put that goal on hold until either February or March.
Once up, Neebing’s 4H Club will participate in numerous activities, mostly based out of Blake Hall and its skating rink facility.
“I met with the parents once already, so we’d be doing lots of outdoor activities and sports,” said Laitinen-Egbuchulam, who expects about 10 children aged 6-8 initially once the club opens up. “In the winter time, we’d go skating because we would hold it at Blake Hall most of the time and there’s a skating rink there already.
“Maybe do some outdoor survival skills stuff at some point as well, sliding and snowshoeing, all sorts of activities like that. We’d also do some cooking and baking with them as well.
“We haven’t exactly decided yet because we were going to meet with the kids and see what kind of things they wanted to do. It’s really led by what the children want to do.”
The process to open a 4H Club is very stringent. The club has to have at least two leaders go through the volunteering process that involves a police background check and an intensive vulnerable sector screening course. They also have to go through 4H’s online volunteer registration process and meet with local 4H leaders about what is involved with running a club of this nature.
In the end, Laitinen-Egbuchulam says it’s all worth it for the amount of hands-on and cerebral knowledge the children will draw from this club.
“It’s really good educationally for kids,” said Laitinen-Egbuchulam. “Generally, kids who do 4H, they do even better at school than average kids. You’re learning, but in a really fun and interactive way.
“There’s a whole lot of different kinds of projects that you can do and a lot of them are science-based and fun for kids to do. The kids do those kinds of projects throughout the year.
“It’s a great way to keep the learning going so that they’re not just learning at school, but they’re learning from 4H as well.”
4H Canada, who has the government of Canada as one of their partners, has been around for over 100 years and boasts 23,000 youth members aged 6-25 with 8,700 volunteers among 1,800 clubs nationally.
Worldwide, there are over seven million 4H Club youth members in over 70 countries.