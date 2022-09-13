The Faraday Township fire department had an open house and barbecue on Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where they invited people to come out to meet the people that serve on the Faraday Township fire department. Fire Chief Brian Sears and Mayor Dennis Purcell comment on this event and how it all went.
At the Sept. 7 meeting of Faraday Township council, Sears gave his report on the fire department and told council how the open house and barbecue had gone on Sept. 3.
“We had our open house after two years of not having anything [due to COVID-19 restrictions]. We did have the inflatable fire safety house, which was well received. It went really well overall and it was a really good turnout. It lets the people know what we’ve got and what we do,” he says.
Held at the community centre, which is also Faraday Fire Station 1, the open house/barbecue offered attendees a hot dog and drink for $5 and/or a hamburger and drink for $6, with all proceeds going toward the Faraday Firefighters’ Association.
In addition to Sparky the fire mascot being there, they also had the fire trucks out for the kids to touch and explore.
Sears said it took a couple of months to organize the open house and barbecue and put it all together, but that it was more the firefighters and the firefighters’ association that did the work versus him.
He also said that in addition to selling out of hamburgers, they also had people putting money toward the fire department without getting food, recalling that there was even a $100 bill in amongst the total cash they collected at the end of the day.
“It went really well. I think next year we’ll make it bigger and make more things for the kids,” he says.
Purcell told Bancroft This Week on Sept. 11 that the open house was a wonderful experience for the general public to view fire fighting equipment from Faraday Township.
“There was a 50/50 draw, hamburgers, drinks and lots of fellowship. A job well organized and delivered by our volunteer fire department. Kudos to each and every member,” he says. “Keep up the great work to protect our community.”