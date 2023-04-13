Lifepointe Bible Church is giving residents a chance to use their green thumbs in its new community garden.
The church, at 736 York Rd., west of St. Davids and will be home to 15 gardens starting May 13. This will include 10 raised beds and five counter-height beds.
“It gives people an opportunity to get outdoors but also to maybe meet some people that normally wouldn’t,” lead pastor Greg Alderton told The Lake Report.
There are still 11 garden beds available, he said.
The raised beds are three feet by 12 feet and the counter-height beds are four feet by eight feet.
The counter-height beds are great for seniors, people with disabilities or those who don’t want to get on their hands and knees to garden, said Alderton.
There is a $50 fee to cover start-up costs and watering. Lifepointe will provide the soil and gardening supplies.
“If people can’t afford it, they’re more than welcome to contact us and we’ll work something out,” he said.
“We don’t want cost to be prohibitive,” he added.
Alderton and a few church members came up with the idea for a community garden.
“With the rising costs of groceries, and especially produce, we felt that this was one way we would help people in the community,” he said.
“Lifepointe will also have its own garden to grow fresh produce, which will then be donated to the Newark Neighbours Food Bank and Thrift Shop,” he added.
Gardeners who have reserved a garden bed can come and meet up on May 13, learn the rules and discover where everything.
Anyone interested in participating can call the church at 905-688-2525 or sign up online at Lifepointe.ca.