NORTH PERTH – North Perth will be hosting two public information centres for upcoming park projects that are forthcoming to the municipality. Working with the consultants at SHIFT Landscape Architecture, the municipality is looking to explore park designs for spaces in Wallace and Listowel.
Firstly, for the Crayton Park in Wallace, the information centre will be held Aug. 17 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Wallace Community Centre at 6670 Perth Line 88 in Kurtzville. The park aptly named Crayton Park resides at 8682 Crayton St. It is a small park space within a residential area. Currently a swing set, slide, volleyball net, half-court basketball, benches and picnic tables are in the space.
For Listowel parks, SHIFT is working on the design of two new neighbourhood park spaces within the community. These include Hannah’s Haven on Krotz Street West and Nichol Park on Twamley Street. The public information centre for these Listowel parks will be held on Aug. 17 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex’s Community Room, located at 965 Binning St. W. in Listowel. Hannah’s Haven will be a new five acre park, that is currently an open parcel of land which provides an opportunity for a development to serve the community with new and exciting park amenities. Nichol Park is a 1.2-acre site that will provide outdoor amenity space for the up-and-coming west end of Listowel. The park sits at the corner of Twamley Street West and is surrounded by agricultural fields, a naturalized corridor and a stormwater management pond.
Residents of North Perth are invited to attend to learn more about the projects, ask questions and provide feedback on initial conceptual designs.
For more information on these information sessions, contact the Manager of Facilities for North Perth, Jeff Newell by email at jnewell@northperth.ca or call 519-291-2950 ext. 2503.