A lifetime spent helping the kids of the community buck the trend of Type II diabetes has earned a local woman an honorary doctorate from one of the world’s most prestigious universities, which was bestowed Tuesday afternoon in downtown Montreal.
Amelia McGregor was honoured with an honorary doctorate from McGill University Tuesday afternoon for her decades of work with the Kahnawake Schools Diabetes Prevention Project as a board member, chair and volunteer.
When the KSDPP was founded nearly three decades ago in 1994, McGregor was there as a member of the Kahnawake Combined Schools Committee, and her role grew exponentially from there.
McGregor was personally overwhelmed by the massive show of support from the community when she was honoured Tuesday afternoon.
“Oh, my goodness, it was absolutely overwhelming,” she said early yesterday morning. “It was wonderful to see so many people from the community come out to show their support. It was an amazing day, but now it’s sort of back to normal.”
Dozens of locals from the community with ties to KDSPP and the community’s schools showed up to support McGregor, who has toiled for decades on behalf of Kahnawake’s kids.
“There were so many people there,” McGregor said. “I received so many bouquets of flowers and I received a wonderful gift basket from a woman from Akwesasne.”
Kahnawake community member and McGill assistant professor of Family Medicine Alex McComber said he was elated to watch his good friend, whom he sees as an ‘older sister,’ be honoured in this way.
“I am so happy and proud and honored to be Amelia’s colleague, friend, and ‘younger brother.’ This recognition of her knowledge, wisdom, and love for the children she has put into her years of volunteer work is well deserved,” McComber said, adding that it is also a sign that then outside world is recognizing the unique gifts Kahnawake can bring to it.
“Kahnawake continues to contribute to the world body of knowledge as it does in so many fields, having our elders recognized by the academy is significant; they are slowly coming to understand and respect our knowledge and teachings and our knowledge keepers,” McComber said.