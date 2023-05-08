Halton Healthcare implemented a phased approach to create mask-friendly facilities. However, Halton Healthcare stated that masks would remain mandatory in all public and patient care areas, including Georgetown Hospital, Milton Hospital, and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.
“We are still seeing COVID-19 cases and respiratory diseases in our hospitals and our communities. To provide the best care and to protect our patients, staff and communities we must keep our public masking requirements in place for the time being,” said Cindy McDonell, Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations at Halton Healthcare.
“We understand you may see different mask policies in other places and in the community. Our priority is the health and safety of everyone,” added McDonell. “Working with our GTA colleagues, we have assessed the current risk for respiratory illness in our hospitals and communities and will continue to assess and make changes as warranted.”
Visitors to Halton Healthcare facilities will still be required to wear a mask, answer common screening questions, and sanitize their hands.
As part of the phased approach, staff, physicians, and volunteers working in areas without patients will no longer be required to wear a mask in their department if it is unnecessary to perform their job.
“We have a responsibility to keep our facilities as safe as possible for the vulnerable patient populations,” says Jennifer Blue, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Halton Healthcare. “Throughout the pandemic we’ve looked at changes with a cautious and phased approach and are doing the same here.”