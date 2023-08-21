Sunderland residents have again voiced their strong opposition to the proposed rezoning that would allow the expansion of an aggregate pit operated by CBM (Canada Building Materials). Among the concerned residents is Peter Renz, who has urged the council to reject the proposal, raising various issues about the rezoning.
Renz is concerned with the reliability of the planning recommendation. He called it “astounding” that submissions from third-party firms, reportedly paid for by CBM, formed the basis of the recommendation. He argued these firms could be manipulating data to favour CBM's interests and maintain their revenue source.
CBM, however, strongly denied the claims, saying the data is “unbiased and accurate.” CBM’s director of land, resource and environment, David Hanratty, said third-party consultants are bound by ethical standards and could face penalties or lose their professional designations for biased work.
Hanratty highlights various authorities, including the township, region, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, and conservation authority, have independently reviewed and confirmed the accuracy of the reports generated.
Robin Prentice, director of development services, also offered reassurance regarding the township's approach to assessing the project's data. She said that the Region of Durham hired its own consultants to peer review multiple studies, ensuring consultants' adherence to appropriate standards.
Basing his argument on the data at other pits, Renz talked about the foreseeable decrease in property values. Renz said if the rezoning is approved, then residences will face drastic reductions in property values. He questioned whether the township would consider reducing property taxes to compensate, hinting at a class-action lawsuit to recover damages.
However, Hanratty said the expansion will just extend the life of the operation to support new construction, modernization, and infrastructure improvements. Moreover, an independent study conducted by the University of Guelph showed no appreciable decrease in value to surrounding properties next to an existing operation that is expanding.
Renz also questioned the proximity of the proposed aggregate pit to residential areas leading to noise, dust and potential water table concerns. However, Hanratty assured that detailed studies have been conducted on each concern, peer reviewed by multiple parties and said the project itself is designed to minimize impacts on neighbours and the environment.
“We are confident in the design, as well as our ability to address any issues that may arise during the course of our compliant operations, through open communication with anyone who has concerns,” he said.
Renz suggested extending the southern border of the pit further north by 300 metres or more to mitigate the adverse effects, but Prentice said the request to move the boundary north would reduce the extraction area. Hanratty said the southern border setback is within the established regulatory requirements as per the Aggregate Resource Act, which exists, in part, to minimize adverse impacts of aggregates operations.
Renz, whose property is close to the proposed site, calls on the council to reconsider the borders if the project is approved, emphasizing the need for a more cautious approach.
“No one on council would approve a new aggregate pit near their own residence. Do the right thing and vote against the rezoning,” Renz said.
In a document submitted to council, Renz criticized CBM's apparent financial involvement with Brock Township's annual golf tournament, considering it a conflict of interest. He questioned the impartiality of the decision-making process, especially when the company was financially supporting township staff.
In response, Hanratty said, “We’re proud to support the golf tournament … as proceeds go to a local charity. Our internal approval process includes the vetting of all donations and sponsorships to ensure compliance with our own code of conduct.”
If approved, CBM will establish a community liaison committee to ensure transparent engagement with the community and plans on transforming marginal farmland into an ecological system after site rehabilitation, contributing positively to climate change mitigation.