A Norfolk County couple is planning a second honeymoon after winning $100,000 from a $5 Instant Plinko ticket.
Marcia Wright and Ross Groat play the lottery twice a week and hit the big time after picking up the winning ticket at Dave’s Variety in Delhi.
“I scratched the third number on the ticket and my heart just stopped when I saw $100,000,” Ross said in an OLG media release.
“I called my wife right away. We both couldn’t believe it.”
Wright said her usually understated husband had tears in his eyes as their big win sank in.
“We were just so happy, we couldn’t stop smiling,” she said in the release. “We just got married six months ago. This was a nice wedding gift."
The couple plans to spend some of their windfall on new cars and a vacation to Jamaica with their four children.
“This will be like a second honeymoon,” Wright said. “We will save some for the kids, invest, and put the rest in the bank.”