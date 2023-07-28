… We had a great group of people that took on the leadership. Along with the existing Combined Schools Committee, I have to mention the school administrators Eddie Cross, Mike Diabo, and Esther Skye. They had the vision and the know-how. They’re the ones that led everything that went on in our education at the time.
The year 1972, when our son started school, I began to look around to see if I could find something to do. I was thinking I would go back to school and brush up on my secretarial skills. Then, I got a call from the principal of Karonhianónhnha School.
She said, “Do you think you could handle a class? I have many teachers that are off.”
I said, “What?! I don’t think so!”
She said, “You’d be doing me a big favour and my office is not far from the class.”
I said, “Well, okay.”
I went in and that was it. I never left. I was substitute teacher for regular English classes at Karonhianónhnhafor that year. Talk about on-the-job training!
*
… Ionkwentiohkwiióhne kí:ken ohén:ton iakwá:tahkwe'. Skátne tionkwatenrohòn:ne ne Rati'nikonhrarátie' Tsi Ionterihwaienstahkhwaniónhkhwa' Otióhkwa' (Combined Schools Committee), ne ò:ni' ne tsi nihá:ti enkhenà:ton' ne Kahnawà:ke Ionterihwaienstahkhwaniónhkhwa' Kaia'takwe'niiò:ke ratihén:tehkwe', Eddie Cross, Mike Diabo, tánon' Esther Skye. Ronónha ki' ohén:ton ia'tehatikà:nerahkwe' tánon' ratiweientehtòn:ne. Tho shontakahá:wi' ronónha ratinenhrí:ne'skwe' tsi nahò:ten' ionkwarihwaio'tátiehkwe' tsi nonkwá:ti ne ionterihwaienstahkhwaniónhkhwa'.
Tióhton iawén:re tewen'niáwe tánon' tsá:ta niwáhsen tékeni shiiohserá:te' shakeniièn:'a tahatáhsawen' ne ahaterihwaienstà:na'. Eh thó:ner ki' ní: takatáhsawen' wa'kerihwisákha' oh nenkatiéhrhake'. Kéhrhahkwe' ne aonsonkwaterihwaienstà:non ne aonsakerèn:nha' tsi nikaio'tenhserò:ten tsi iehiatónhkhwa'. Sok ki' kí:ken tontewennáta' ne ohén:ton í:kate' ne Karonhianónhnha' Tsi Ionterihwaienstáhkhwa'.
Wa'kari'wanón:ton' wa'kèn:ron', "Hátskwi íhsehre' ken tóka' enhskwé:ni' ne aontahseniarotáhrhoke' tsi ionteweienstáhkhwa'? É:so kón:ti iakotirihonnién:ni ionatoríshen."
Wa'kì:ron', "Há:?! Iah í:kehre'!"
Tontakèn:ron', "Kwah í:ken tsi tenhskerihwa'serákwahse' tóka' enhsathón:tate' tánon' iah í:non thakénhake' tsi nón:we entekhiatónhkhwake'."
Wa'tkerihwa'será:ko' wa'kì:ron', "Háo' ki'."
Ia'katáweia'te' tánon' ia'tkarihwaién:ta'ne'. Iah se' nonwén:ton tewakatoríshen wáhi. Thí:ken iohserá:te' kí: iakorihonnién:ni aonaktà:ke watió'tehkwe', Tiohrhèn:sha kherihonnienníhahkwe'. Né: ki' nenhsenà:tonhkwe' ne kaio'tenhserà:ke aieweientéhta'ne'!