The Halton Police have made a significant breakthrough in a stabbing investigation, culminating in an arrest and the laying of charges.
On July 2, 2023, law enforcement responded to a call outside the Ivy Arms restaurant on Main Street in Milton. Reports indicated that a stabbing occurred during an altercation, leaving a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The assailant, initially unidentified, managed to flee the scene before the arrival of the police.
The police investigated the incident thoroughly and successfully identified the suspect. On July 10, law enforcement apprehended Joshua Hudson, a 26-year-old resident of Milton, believed to be connected to the stabbing. Hudson now faces multiple charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and breach of recognizance, with two counts of the latter charge.
The police urged anyone with pertinent information concerning this ongoing investigation to assist the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau in gathering additional evidence.